Blue Angels surprises Florida beachgoers with low flyover, Navy launches review
FLORIDA - A U.S. Navy jet stunned Florida beachgoers Wednesday when the aircraft flew close to the crowd during a Blue Angels flyover.
The low flyover happened Wednesday morning at Pensacola Beach during the Pensacola Beach Air Show.
Video shared on social media showed beach chairs and umbrellas go flying across the beach after the jet passes close to the shore.
A U.S. Navy jet flies low over Pensacola Beach on July 15, 2026. (Credit: Patridge Drones)
U.S. Navy conducting safety review
The U.S. Navy said it is reviewing the incident.
The jet flew "lower than standard profiles" during an arrival maneuver, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said in a statement.
"The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority. Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards."
What is the Blue Angels?
The Blue Angels is a United States Navy flight demonstration squadron comprised of pilots from the Navy and the U.S. Marines.
Formed in 1946, it's the second-oldest formal aerobatic team in the world.
The squadron is marking its 80th anniversary this year.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Blue Angels website, a statement from the U.S. Navy and viewer video.