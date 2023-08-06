Man found dead behind Ocoee apartment complex, police say

A man was found dead behind an apartment complex in Ocoee early Sunday morning, according to police.

Ocoee Police responded to calls of a shooting at Advenir at The Oaks apartment complex around 1:45 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a dead man near the back of the building. A dark vehicle was seen leaving the area with several people inside, according to a press release.

There is an active and ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

