Man found dead after reported shooting in Marion County, deputies say

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly before noon in Citra, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Gainesville, and found the man dead.

The circumstances around the reported shooting or how the man died were not immediately released. His identity was also not released.

Detectives and forensic units are on scene, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing situation.