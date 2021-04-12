Man fatally struck by SUV in Orange County, Florida troopers say

A man was hit and killed by an SUV in Orange County overnight, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened on Colonial Drive and Masood Lane. They said that a man was walking on the shoulder, between the grass and the road, when an incoming SUV swerved out of its lane and hit the man.

They said that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

