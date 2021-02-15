Man fatally shot after exchange of gunfire between vehicles, police say

article

A man has been fatally shot after police say gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in Orlando.

Officers at an abandoned business near the intersection of Shader Rd. and Orange Blossom Trail just before 7 p.m. A caller had reported that occupants of two vehicles were shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle and attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

The investigation is in its very early stages, police say. This is a developing story. We will have a live report during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.