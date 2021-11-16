Man facing 20 charges following triple homicide in Osceola County, records show

A man accused of a triple homicide in Osceola County is now behind bars and is facing 20 charges in the crime.

On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call around 7 a.m. about a deceased person at an apartment complex near Royal Palm Drive.

They said that they found three people dead – two in one building and one in another. A person of interest was identified by a witness.

Law enforcement soon confirmed that the person was reportedly barricaded in a car in Orange County and threatening ‘suicide by cop.'

In an update from the Osceola County Sheriff, he confirmed that the suspect opened fire. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that it was not in the direction of the deputies.

Both sheriff's offices explained that deputies did not return fire. The person of interest eventually gave up and was detained.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office later identified him as Kevin Torres. Torres has since been taken to jail.

In an update on Wednesday, jail records show Torres is facing 20 charges, including 3 counts of premeditated murder, aggravated child abuse, abuse of a dead human body, and grand theft.

The Osceola County Sheriff gave an update on Wednesday. He said that Torres gave a confession for the murders and broke down exactly what happened.

Torres is expected to have his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

Authorities say of the three victims, one was just 16-years-old. Their identities have not been released.