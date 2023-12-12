Man enters Florida Walmart store and exposes self to employee, police say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a Walmart store employee.

The Sanford Police Department said the incident happened on Nov. 14.

In a recent Facebook post, police shared a surveillance photo of the man they are attempting to identify:

Police said the man asked an employee about merchandise before exposing himself to her.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Sanford Police Department.