Man enters Florida Walmart store and exposes self to employee, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a Walmart store employee.
The Sanford Police Department said the incident happened on Nov. 14.
In a recent Facebook post, police shared a surveillance photo of the man they are attempting to identify:
Police said the man asked an employee about merchandise before exposing himself to her.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Sanford Police Department.