Man dies after collision with tree in Port Orange following medical episode, police say

One man is dead after officials with the Port Orange Police Department said he died after crashing into a tree following a medical episode.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Cedar Street for a crash call.

Officials said the 64-year-old man appeared to have a medical episode before crashing into a nearby tree.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, according to police.