Man dies after being shot at Burger King in Orange County, deputies say

A young man is dead after a shooting at an Orange County Burger King, deputies sai.d

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to the Burger King at 7643 E. Colonial Dr. on Sunday night in reference to a shooting.

They said that upon arrival, they found a man in his 20's in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

