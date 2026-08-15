Florida man caught speeding claimed he was rushing to Buc-ee's bathroom, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for speeding on Interstate-95 in Cocoa. His explanation: he was trying to make it to Buc-ee's to use the bathroom, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.
What we know:
Omar Soliman, 30, was pulled over at a traffic stop in Cocoa, when a deputy's radar measured him going 117 mph within a 70 mph zone, around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, a probable cause affidavit said.
Omar Soliman, 30, was arrested for excessive speeding in Cocoa. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Soliman claimed he was racing to a Buc-ee's bathroom. (Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)
A sheriff's deputy observed Soliman speeding, making unsafe lane changes and following vehicles too closely, along I-95 and Florida-528, the sheriff's office said.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Soliman told deputies that he was trying to make it to the bathroom at Buc-ee's. The nearest Buc-ee's location was roughly 61 miles away in Daytona Beach.
"The bathrooms at Buc-ee’s are exceptionally clean, however you should probably be a little closer than 60 miles from your restroom destination when using it as an excuse for speeding," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
List of charges
Soliman was charged with reckless driving and operating a vehicle at 100 mph or more, court records show. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex without incident.
According to court records, Soliman's bond was set at $500.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard Sheriff's Office and a probable cause affidavit.