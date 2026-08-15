Florida man caught speeding claimed he was rushing to Buc-ee's bathroom, deputies say

The Brief Omar Soliman, 30, was arrested in Cocoa after a Brevard County deputy clocked his Audi driving 117 mph in a 70 mph zone along I-95. Soliman claimed he was speeding because he urgently needed to use the restroom at Buc-ee's, despite the nearest location being over 60 miles away in Daytona Beach. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of reckless driving and excessive speed with a $500 bond.



A Florida man was arrested for speeding on Interstate-95 in Cocoa. His explanation: he was trying to make it to Buc-ee's to use the bathroom, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Omar Soliman, 30, was pulled over at a traffic stop in Cocoa, when a deputy's radar measured him going 117 mph within a 70 mph zone, around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, a probable cause affidavit said.

Omar Soliman, 30, was arrested for excessive speeding in Cocoa. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Soliman claimed he was racing to a Buc-ee's bathroom. (Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

A sheriff's deputy observed Soliman speeding, making unsafe lane changes and following vehicles too closely, along I-95 and Florida-528, the sheriff's office said.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Soliman told deputies that he was trying to make it to the bathroom at Buc-ee's. The nearest Buc-ee's location was roughly 61 miles away in Daytona Beach.

"The bathrooms at Buc-ee’s are exceptionally clean, however you should probably be a little closer than 60 miles from your restroom destination when using it as an excuse for speeding," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

List of charges

Soliman was charged with reckless driving and operating a vehicle at 100 mph or more, court records show. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex without incident.

According to court records, Soliman's bond was set at $500.