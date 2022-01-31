Man critical after being hit by SunRail train in Orlando: officials

article

A man is in critical condition after officials say he was hit by a train in downtown Orlando.

It happened near the SunRail Lynx Central Station on West Livingston Street.

The man was taken to the hospital. It's not clear at this time how he ended up in the path of an oncoming train.

