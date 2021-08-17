Man convicted of killing 'Ponce' the dog requests shorter probation

The man convicted of killing 'Ponce' the dog in Volusia County wants his probation cut short.

The nine-month-old puppy was brutally beaten in 2017, leading to the creation of 'Ponce's Law.' This allows for stricter punishments in animal abuse cases.

Back in 2019, Ponce's owner -- Travis Archer -- was sentenced to a year in jail along with three years probation.

Now, Archer's attorney is reportedly asking a judge to cut his probation short.

Advocates for Ponce hope that this does not happen.

"This was not just a slap on the but, this dog was slaughtered. Slaughtered," Debbie Darino, the creator of Ponce's Law said. "We would hope that he would be required to fulfill the three years probation that she ordered him to do."

A hearing is set for September 15th at the Justice Center.

