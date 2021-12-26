Man charged with murder after Florida real estate agent shot, killed

Florida police made an arrest in the case of a Florida real estate agent who was shot and killed outside a home she was selling.

Coral Springs police officers discovered Sara Trost, 40, in the driver's seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday. Trost died on the scene despite immediate medical treatment, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody by 2:35 p.m., following immediate investigation by detectives. He was later identified as Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, and charged with first-degree murder. Reese was taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for processing.

MORE NEWS: Florida law enforcement warn against leaving gift boxes in front of your house

Police told WSVN-TV they are looking into whether shooting is related to a dispute between a tenant and a landlord. Neighbors said Trost had been there to show the home.

"There was a disgruntled tenant who was evicted. He thought that the Realtor, who was showing the home, he thought it was the owner of the house, and she was ambushed. She was sitting in her car," Donna Smith, who lives in the area, told WPLG.

MORE NEWS: Florida COVID-19 cases: New record set for daily increase, as reported on Christmas Day

Trost was from Parkland. A colleague told WSVN-TV she loved her job, while neighbors described her as a married mother of one.

Advertisement

Get updates on this story from FOXnews.com.