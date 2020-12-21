Man charged with attempted murder of Orlando police officer during bar brawl

article

The Orlando Police Department said a man was arrested, charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, following a bar fight in Downtown Orlando.

On Saturday night, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Shots Night Club on East Pine Street.

Officials say when officers tried to break up the fight, the suspect, Khareem Calderon, picked up a post used to designate where people should form a line and hit an officer over the head.

The officer was treated at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Calderon was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.