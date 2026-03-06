Downtown Orlando plaque commemorates spot of Disney's 'Florida Project' announcement

The Brief A new plaque in downtown Orlando celebrates a special moment in Walt Disney World history. The plaque, unveiled Thursday, commemorates the spot where Walt Disney revealed plans for his "Florida Project." The project changed the landscape of Central Florida and turned it into a tourist destination.



A new plaque in downtown Orlando commemorates the place where Walt Disney, in 1965, announced his plans for the "Florida Project"—which would become Walt Disney World.

The plaque was unveiled Thursday afternoon at a ceremony with Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle, Mickey Mouse and others in attendance.

Mickey Mouse, Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle and Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer unveil a plaque commemorating the announcement of Walt Disney's "Florida Project" in downtown Orlando on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Walt Disney, his brother Roy Disney, and then Florida governor Haydon Burns held a press conference on Nov. 15, 1965, at the Cherry Plaza Hotel on Central Boulevard to reveal plans for the secretive project.

The project would completely reshape Central Florida, turning the quiet, orange grove-filled area into a massive tourist destination.

"On that day, the Disney brothers didn't just announce a theme park, they announced a partnership with our community that was ready to dream bigger about its future," Dyer said at the ceremony. "And there's no denying that that partnership changed the trajectory of Orlando forever."

The plaque includes details about the Florida Project announcement along with a photo of Walt and Roy Disney from the press conference. At the very top of the plaque is a quote from Walt Disney: "Here in Florida, we have something special we never enjoyed at Disneyland...the blessing of size."

A plaque commemorating the announcement of Walt Disney's "Florida Project" unveiled in downtown Orlando, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Walt Disney died about a year after the announcement was made. Although he didn't get to see the Florida Project completed, Roy Disney continued his brother's vision, and, in 1971, Walt Disney World opened to the public.

"I hope that this plaque not only serves as a celebration to our history, but serves as a reminder as to what we can accomplish when we have a bold vision, and we work on it together," Vahle said at the ceremony.

The plaque was made possible through a partnership between The Walt Disney Company and the Thorton Park District. It will be placed at the former site of the Cherry Plaza Hotel, which is now home to apartments and other businesses.