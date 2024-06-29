Man bitten by shark while boating near Florida beach, deputies say

article

A man is in critical condition after being bitten by a shark in Nassau County, deputies said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. off Fernandina Beach when a man was bitten by a shark in his right arm.

When deputies arrived at the boat, they said the man had a severe shark bite to his forearm and had lost a lot of blood.

A deputy at the scene used a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding from the bite.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition. He is expected to recover.

The circumstances leading up to the shark bite are unclear.