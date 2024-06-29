Expand / Collapse search

Man bitten by shark while boating near Florida beach, deputies say

Published  June 29, 2024 3:46pm EDT
Man bitten by shark while boating off Fernandina Beach in Nassau County, Florida | Credit: Nassau County Sheriffs Office

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being bitten by a shark in Nassau County, deputies said. 

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. off Fernandina Beach when a man was bitten by a shark in his right arm. 

When deputies arrived at the boat, they said the man had a severe shark bite to his forearm and had lost a lot of blood.

A deputy at the scene used a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding from the bite. 

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition. He is expected to recover. 

The circumstances leading up to the shark bite are unclear. 