HVAC worker accused of kicking 5-pound Chihuahua unconscious in Sanford home

The Brief An HVAC worker is accused of kicking a 5-pound Chihuahua unconscious inside a Sanford home. Police arrested 43-year-old Richardson Noel on an aggravated animal cruelty charge. Boomer, the 12-year-old dog, is recovering at home and did not suffer any broken bones.



An HVAC worker faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge after police say he was caught on camera kicking a 5-pound Chihuahua unconscious while working inside a Sanford home.

The 12-year-old dog, Boomer, is recovering at home after the incident.

‘Almost started crying…then anger took over’

The backstory:

Boomer's owner, Ryan Menzies, said veterinarians found no broken bones but believe the dog may have suffered internal bruising.

Menzies said his two dogs were home alone while an HVAC technician was repairing the home's air conditioning. A camera built into a dog treat dispenser was recording inside the house.

Menzies said his wife was watching the camera feed when she saw Boomer approach the technician.

Sanford police said video captured what happened next: The worker kicked Boomer, knocking the small dog unconscious.

"I was standing in the parking garage at work and I said out loud, ‘Oh my God,’ and almost started crying," Menzies said after seeing the video. "Then anger took over."

Menzies provided the video to Sanford police, who arrested 43-year-old Richardson Noel on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Boomer recovering at home

Menzies said Boomer was examined after the incident and did not suffer any broken bones.

"They said nothing is broken. He’s not favoring anything," Menzies said. "We think what he has maybe some internal bruising that you obviously wouldn’t be able to see."

Boomer has since returned home, where Menzies said he is eating treats, resting and becoming playful again.

The experience has also changed how the family plans to handle future visits from workers entering their home.

"Next time, either be home when the maintenance guy is going to be there or keep them behind a closed door," Menzies said.

Menzies said the dog treat dispenser camera was the only camera operating inside his home and that he is grateful it captured the incident.