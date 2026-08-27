2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sanford home, sheriff's office says

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a Sanford home on Tangelo Court. Seminole County detectives say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. No one else was injured, and authorities say there is no threat to the public.



Two people were found dead inside a Sanford home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives spent more than 32 hours investigating inside the home on Tangelo Court before clearing the scene Thursday evening.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said its preliminary investigation determined the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Authorities have not released the identities of the two people or details about what led to the deaths.

No one else inside the home was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators described the case as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identified of the deceased or any additional information surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.