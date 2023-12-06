Man arrested for sexual attack at Orange County apartment linked to similar crime close by, deputies say

Xavier Mendez, the man who was arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted sexual attack at an apartment complex in Orlando, is linked to a similar crime he allegedly committed just 1.3 miles away, according to a new report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 26, Mendez allegedly entered a woman's apartment at Mercury 3100 in Orlando as she was getting home from grabbing a bite to eat. He's accused of throwing her on a chair, onto the floor and attempting to remove her shorts, deputies said. The woman was able to fight back by kicking at him and screaming, getting the attention of her roommate, who exited a room with a pair of scissors.

After an investigation and a search that lasted just over a week, deputies were able to nab Mendez after his car and cell phone were linked to pawn shop transactions. He was charged with attempted sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

In the report, however, deputies highlighted a previous incident involving Mendez. Last year, Mendez allegedly attacked a woman on a walk and tackled her from behind, held her down and placed his hand inside her shorts and underwear, according to deputies.

"The victim was not penetrated by the suspect because she began screaming for help and the suspect ran off," the report said.

DNA recovered from the woman's clothing was a match for Mendez, deputies said, adding that this incident happened just 1.3 miles away from Mercury 3100.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 that charges were not officially filed by the State's Attorney's Office in this case, and they don't know why.

"The information was included in the affidavit to show the suspect has a pattern of behavior," the spokesperson said.

FOX 35 is reaching out to the State's Attorney's Office for more information.