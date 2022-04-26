Man accused of possessing child pornography in Orlando, police say

article

The Orlando Police Department says its Special Victims Unit has arrested a man, accused of possessing child pornography.

Officers said after an investigation into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they arrested and charged Joevanni James Faniel, 28, with 10 counts of material depicting the sexual performance of a child, transmission of child pornography, and unlawful use of a two-way of communications device.

Faniel was booked into Orange County Jail on a $2,000 bond.