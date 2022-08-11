Man arrested for murder at GRACE Marketplace in Gainesville: police

article

Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of killing another man at the GRACE Marketplace – a resource center for the homeless in Gainesville, according to police.

On Friday, Aug. 5, officers were called out to the center on NE 28th Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a death investigation and found a man dead on the ground, the Gainesville Police Department said in a news release.

Following an investigation, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities arrested James Lawrence, 55, on a murder charge.

Detectives said they are also looking to speak with San Tonio ‘Tony’ Smith, 42, for questioning.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 or GPD detectives at 352-393-7670.