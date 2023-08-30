Man arrested for allegedly killing the mother of his unborn child in Sanford: Police

article

A man was arrested following a months-long investigation into the death of a Sanford woman who was found shot to death in a car last year.

Sanford Police arrested 21-year-old Donovan Faison on August 29 on two counts of felony homicide in connection to the death of 19-year-old Kaylin Fiengo and her unborn child.

On November 11, 2022, an officer who was patrolling the Coastline Park area near 900 West 9th Street found a car backed into a parking spot. The officer found Fiengo in the driver's seat of the car, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

She was reportedly killed towards the end of her first trimester.

In the weeks before Fiengo's death, police determined that she and Faison had several arguments regarding her pregnancy. Faison reportedly wanted Fiengo to terminate the pregnancy and she refused to do so.

Police said her refusal to do so was the probable motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.