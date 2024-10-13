Man arrested in death of Jacksonville corrections officer, deputies say

A man has been arrested in North Carolina in connection to the shooting death of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer, according to the department.

Officials said 29-year-old Demaurea Grant was arrested at 7:30 a.m. in Gastonia, North Carolina for the murder of Brad McNew.

McNew was attempting to assist a woman who was being assaulted by Grant when the suspect fatally shot him, according to deputies.

Officials held a press conference on Sunday to announce the arrest.

The investigation remains active and officials are interviewing the woman involved in the incident, deputies said.