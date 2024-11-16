Man arrested in connection to Veteran's shooting death at Ocoee gas station, police say

article

One person is in custody following the fatal shooting of an Army veteran at an Ocoee gas station in 2023.

Officials with the Ocoee Police Department announced that Kendrick J. Anderson was arrested on November 8. 2024, almost a full year after the shooting on Nov. 9 of 2023.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Clarke Road and Silver Star Road, according to police. Upon arrival, officials found 60-year-old Army Veteran Gregory C. Reed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Reed was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police released surveillance footage of a vehicle they believe was connected to the shooting in 2023.

Anderson faces a charge of second degree murder.