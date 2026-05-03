Man arrested for setting fire to Sanford temple, high-speed chase, officials say

The Brief Officials said the fire broke out at the Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple on Saturday night. The suspect faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, resisting arrest. first degree arson and burglary of an occupied dwelling



A man is in custody after officials said he set a Sanford Buddhist temple on fire before leading them on a high-speed chase that spanned several counties.

Sanford police said 51-year-old Singhasouk Phanouvong is facing arson charges after a fire was set at the Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol and deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office were notified of the suspect who fled the scene and was traveling on I4 at speeds up to 115 mph, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle was later stopped around 10:30 p.m. near mile marker 308 in St. Johns County following a PIT maneuver by officials. Phanouvong was later taken into custody.

He faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, resisting arrest. first degree arson and burglary of an occupied dwelling.