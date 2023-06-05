Man faces 7 charges after loitering in Flagler County neighborhood, deputies say

article

Deputies on Saturday responded to a call in regard to a suspicious man wandering outside a residence on Bickford Dr. in Flagler County.

When they arrived, they said they located a man who met the description of the person provided to them by the caller. Deputies said the man refused to identify himself and began causing a disturbance.

In a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, body-cam footage shows what appears to be an altercation between deputies and the man while trying to place him under arrest.

In the video, you can hear the man shout, "You are going to die" at the deputies who were eventually able to get the man into a patrol car with assistance from another unit. Even when in the vehicle, the man continued to be aggressive in the vehicle, kicking and spitting in their faces, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to identify the man as Allante Ramone Johnson. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and booked on a bond of $18,000.

Johnson is facing several charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, loitering, threats to a public official, corruption by threat, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest with and without violence.