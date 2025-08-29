Man arrested after killing swan near Lake Eola, police say

The Brief Orlando police arrested a man on Friday after he admitted to killing a swan near Lake Eola. Officers found 33-year-old Adonis Leyva carrying the dead bird around noon. Leyva is charged with grand theft and aggravated animal cruelty.



A man was arrested on Friday after police say he killed a swan near Lake Eola, where the birds are considered a downtown Orlando landmark.

What Happened?:

Officers responded around 12:12 p.m. to North Summerlin Avenue and Robinson Street after receiving reports of a man carrying a dead swan, the Orlando Police Department said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When they arrived, officers found Adonis Leyva, 33, holding the bird. Police said Leyva admitted to killing the swan before being taken into custody.

He faces charges of grand theft and aggravated animal cruelty.

The backstory:

The swans at Lake Eola have long been a symbol of the city and a popular attraction for both residents and tourists. City officials have invested heavily in protecting and caring for the flock, which includes several species.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS