Crews search for man who entered Orlando lake and never returned, police say

Crews are expected to return to an Orlando lake on Sunday after a man was seen entering the lake but never resurfaced.

Police responded to a possible drowning on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at Lake Conway in the Belle Isle area of Orlando. A Hispanic man in his 40's is said to have gone into the lake and never came back.

They said that fire and rescue crews searched for the man into the night but did not find anyone. They are expected to return to the lake on Sunday morning to search more.

Signs at the lake warn of snakes and alligators. The lake is said to be for boating, not swimming.

