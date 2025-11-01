Man arrested after firing gun at Deltona gathering, deputies say

article

The Brief According to officials, no injuries were reported. The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Kedreon Cherry, after he allegedly fired a gun at a gathering on North Atmore Circle in Deltona on Friday evening.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

Cherry was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to gather details about the incident.