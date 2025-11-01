Man arrested after firing gun at Deltona gathering, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Kedreon Cherry, after he allegedly fired a gun at a gathering on North Atmore Circle in Deltona on Friday evening.
According to officials, no injuries were reported.
Cherry was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.
The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to gather details about the incident.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Volusia Sheriff's Office on November 1, 2025.