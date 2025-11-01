Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after firing gun at Deltona gathering, deputies say

Published  November 1, 2025 1:01pm EDT
The Brief

    • According to officials, no injuries were reported.
    • The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Kedreon Cherry, after he allegedly fired a gun at a gathering on North Atmore Circle in Deltona on Friday evening.

According to officials, no injuries were reported. 

Cherry was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to gather details about the incident.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Volusia Sheriff's Office on November 1, 2025.

