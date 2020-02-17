Man arrested after alleged arson of Orlando residence, fire officials say

article

The Orlando Fire Department announced that their arson and bomb squad arrested 62-year-old Robert Lee Hendrix for allegedly setting fire to a residence located at 536 West Washington Street.

They said that fire units responded to the residential fire just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. It took about two hours to extinguish the fire and two victims were said to be transported as trauma alerts to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

After investigating, the fire department said on Monday that all accidental causes were ruled out and the fire was determined to be arson.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for 10-year-old Florida girl, Ring camera captures her last known whereabouts

Hendrix was reportedly arrested within 24 hours and charged with first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.

There are no further updates to the condition of the victims.