Man and woman killed in fatal motorcycle crash on I-4, troopers say

A 79-year-old man and 63-year-old woman from Orlando are dead after an SUV struck their motorcycle Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m., an SUV was traveling westbound on I-4, a crash report stated. A motorcycle was also traveling westbound on I-4 in front of the SUV, troopers said. The SUV failed to slow down and struck the motorcycle, causing both riders to be thrown from the bike, according to FHP.

The man and woman, both from Orlando, landed in the westbound lanes and were pronounced dead on-scene, the crash report stated. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation.



