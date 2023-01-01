Man allegedly beats roommate's raccoon • Man takes FL officer's taser • FL business partners kill each other

A Florida man allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon, a man grabbed a Marion County deputy's taser during a struggle, two Kissimmee business partners shoot and kill each other over an ongoing business dispute, Florida man is accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested, and a Florida bartender receives a special award following a shooting. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.

1. Florida man beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatens to kill neighbor with sewing needle: affidavit

Tevin Williams (Photo via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor. Tevin Williams, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. on December 14 and met with Williams' roommate. The roommate said when she arrived home from work, Williams hopped off his scooter, approached her car, and began punching the vehicle while also telling her, "I'm going to kill you," according to an arrest affidavit.

She said she was able to get out of her car and go to the house of a neighbor who informed her that Williams had killed her pet raccoon. Williams' roommate told deputies she kept her raccoon in a kennel outside near the back of their house.

2. Officials: Man shot after taking Marion County deputy's Taser during struggle

Florida deputies shot a man on Thursday night after he fought with deputies and took one of the deputy's stun gun, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said the 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. Both deputies are safe, MCSO said.

3. Kissimmee business partners shoot, kill each other over ongoing dispute: Deputies

Two Kissimmee business partners have died after they shot each other over an ongoing dispute Thursday, deputies said.

Both 31-year-old Akeido Bennett and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa mutually shot each other at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett reportedly died at the scene of the shooting, while Figueroa attempted to leave the business in his truck, but died later from the gunshot injury.

4. Florida man accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a man who allegedly fired shots out of a Lamborghini while riding as a passenger along Miami's Palmetto Expressway. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia, 23, faces multiple charges related to the incident, which troopers said was recorded on video and posted to social media. It was reported by WSVN-TV that Perez-Valdivia fired 14 times out of the Lambo while the driver was allegedly speeding at 111 mph.

5. 'I was protecting her': Florida bartender didn't know guy had gun, until he tackled him

A Florida bartender who hopped over a bar to tackle a man moments after he allegedly put a woman into a headlock and pointed a gun at her said he had no idea the suspect was armed.

"In the video, everything looks so slow but in the moment every thing’s moving so fast," said David Ghiloni.

His focus was on helping the woman.

"I was protecting her. I didn’t even know there was a gun involved until I did tackle the guy," he said.