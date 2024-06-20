Man accused of using stolen credit card at Sanford gas stations: Have you seen him?
SANFORD,Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of using stolen credit cards in multiple gas stations.
On May 16, the man visited multiple gas stations in the southern Sanford area and used a stolen credit card to make purchases, according to police.
Police said the credit card was allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the Carriage Cove neighborhood.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.