Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of using stolen credit card at Sanford gas stations: Have you seen him?

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 20, 2024 12:33pm EDT
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Sanford Police Department are looking to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card from a vehicle burglary. (Photo: Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD,Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of using stolen credit cards in multiple gas stations.

On May 16, the man visited multiple gas stations in the southern Sanford area and used a stolen credit card to make purchases, according to police. 

RELATED: Florida Crime Files: Man accused of posing as breast cancer patient for $5,000 payday 

Police said the credit card was allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the Carriage Cove neighborhood. 

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department. 