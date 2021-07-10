Man accused of threatening to 'cause hell' at Daytona Beach Police Dept.

An Arizona man with alleged links to the same extremist group that authorities said hid the suspect in the shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer last month was arrested in Volusia County this week.

Just days after the shooting of Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Rainer, investigators tracked down the alleged shooter in Georgia on June 26. Othal Wallace, 29, was arrested and later extradited back to Florida.

Then on June 27, an anonymous call came in alerting Daytona Beach officials to an Instagram post from account investigators in Daytona Beach said was linked to Arizona resident Kentay Thomas, 31. The post allegedly alluded to a possible attack on the Daytona Beach Police Department.

According to investigators, Thomas has ties to the New Black Panther Party (NBPP) and the NFAC. The NFAC is accused of hiding Wallace in a treehouse on property the organization owns in the Atlanta area.

Investigators spotted Thomas on July 5th on West International Speedway Boulevard. He was followed to where he was staying, and investigators say all the while he was posting more threats on social media. As he was watching investigators closing in on him.

Thomas was taken into custody on weapons charges and is currently behind bars without bond.

Officials would not say if they believe that this arrest is linked in any way to the arrest of Wallace.

