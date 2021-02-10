Man accused of participating in Capitol riot arrested at Orlando airport, feds say

article

A man accused of participating in the Capitol riot last month has been arrested at the airport in Orlando, federal officials confirmed.

According to the Department of Justice, Steve Omar Maldonado was arrested by FBI agents at the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Maldonado is reportedly accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. He will make his first appearance in court at 1:30 p.m.

The exact charges he faces have not been specified by the Department of Justice.

Just over a month has passed since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol building and the Federal Bureau of Investigations is still seeking the public’s help identifying suspects.

Roughly 200 people have been charged so far in the siege for federal crimes such as disrupting Congress, disorderly conduct, and assault. A special group of prosecutors is weighing whether to bring sedition charges, officials have said.

Several members of the Proud Boys, a far-right, male-chauvinist extremist group that seized on the Trump administration’s policies, have also been charged with conspiracy and accused of working together during the siege.

