Man accused of fatally shooting K-9 said "(expletive) that dog" multiple times after arrest, officer says

An Indiana man accused of fatally shooting a police K-9 reportedly said "(expletive) that dog" multiple times while being taken to jail, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Citing court documents, the publication reports that Richard D. Garrett Jr., 19, also made the sound of a "shotgun being racked followed by boom several times." A probably cause affadavit stated that Garrett "constantly" said "click, click, bang," according to the Indianapolis Star.

K-9 Harlej had been called in to help officers in the manhunt for Garrett Jr., who had run from his vehicle after a brief car chase, the Fishers Police Department said in a news release.

When Garrett Jr. was spotted by Harlej's handler but refused to surrender, Harlej was released to chase him.

The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois ran ahead and out of sight. Officers then heard a gunshot.

After several hours, police found Garrett with a leg injury believed to be from a dog bite, police told the Indianapolis Star. Officers then found Harlej dead in a wooded area.

Garrett faces 10 preliminary charges, including striking a law enforcement animal, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The police department held a public memorial service for Harlej this week where the community came together to honor the brave K-9.



