Man accused of carjacking off-duty FHP trooper

Ocala Police say a man was arrested after allegedly carjacking an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Aerial video from a helicopter shows the chase and takedown.

It happened early Tuesday morning. Investigators said the off-duty officer was sitting at a red light when he was rear-ended. When he got out of the car to check out the damage, the accused carjacker pulled out a gun and demanded the keys.

Police chased the suspect all the way to Orange County when investigators said they disabled the car through OnStar.

Video shows the suspect getting out of the car, running, jumping over a fence, climbing through bushes, before getting into a pond.

Despite the hiding spot, the man was surrounded by police and a K-9.

Police said 36-year-old Morris Elliot Moore is facing felony charges.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.