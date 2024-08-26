Masked Georgia man suspected in Florida double shooting arrested in Michigan, deputies say

An Atlanta man accused of shooting two people inside a Deltona, Florida home last week has been arrested near Detroit, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, VSO said Malik J. McKenzie, 29, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested on Saturday by police in Southfield, Michigan, a suburb outside of Detroit. He was booked into jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of armed burglary.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at a home off East Houston Drive in Deltona, which is north of Orlando. Two people were found with gunshot wounds which were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies released home surveillance video that showed a masked man walking alongside the site of a house, appearing to check out an outdoor light and eventually the surveillance camera itself. Deputies asked for help identifying the masked suspect.

Volusia deputies said additional surveillance video, license plate readers, and other technology helped to identify McKenzie.

Deputies said surveillance video from another house captured a dark Nissan Altima and its license plate, which was registered to a van in Deltona. Detectives learned that the license plate had been taken in July. Additional surveillance video allegedly showed McKenzie taking that license tag.

Deputies ID'd both a Georgia tag and a Florida tag registered to McKenzie. Eventually, the investigation led to Michigan where he and his vehicle were located.

He is jailed in Michigan pending extradition to Florida, VSO said.