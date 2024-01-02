Florida mom of athlete hazed on high school football team running for school board

The mother whose 14-year-old son was hazed on the Viera High School football team is running to be on the Brevard School Board. She fought hard for her son right after it happened. Now, she wants to create change for kids across the county.

Avanese Taylor says she never wanted to get involved in local politics, but she also says something needs to be done to improve transparency and policies within the district after her son was hazed.

"I think that the way that families are handled, it matters. I just don’t feel in my particular situation, we were handled the right way," said Taylor.

Her son had to transfer schools and quit football when he was hazed in the Hawks locker room back in August. FOX 35 is choosing not to air the video, but sheriff’s investigators say the hazing involved simulated sex acts with clothes on after forcing the victim onto the floor.

Taylor spoke to FOX 35 in an exclusive interview last year as the school investigated the ordeal. She says what happened changed everything for their family.

"I want to make sure that no one has to experience what we have had to. To me, I want to make sure as well that we’re not fostering any types of climate that’s contrary to treating every student with respect," the mother added.

Taylor is stationed at Patrick Space Force Base and has been in the Navy for 17 years.

If elected, she wants to improve transparency between the school and parents and spread more awareness about social media and the impact on kids.

She says she aims to "try to make some positive changes."

She will be up against sitting board member Matt Susin, who’s been on the board since 2016. He says he welcomes the competition.

"I wish her the best of luck," said Susin.

He also stands behind how he handled the hazing investigation and aftermath.

"We held all the kids accountable. They were expelled, the kids who did it. Some of them had criminal investigations, and we moved forward from it," he concluded.

Both candidates are ramping up their campaigns right now and look forward to meeting with families in the district. The election is in November.