Major Seminole County road washed out after car hits fire hydrant

Crews worked to repair a road in Seminole County after a damaged water main led to a washout along Red Bug Lake Road.

Officials say a fire hydrant was hit by a car.

They have made progress and have opened traffic in both directions on Red Bug Lake Road near Rollingwood Loop. Drivers are asked to still use caution in the area.

On Thursday night, a car hit a fire hydrant. That caused a water main to break, creating the hole.

It was actually 12 feet wide and 6 feet deep. The water main break has been fixed.

Seminole County officials had to fill the hole and repave the street.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.