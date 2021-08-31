Major cannabis producer chooses DeLand for Florida headquarters

A major player in the medical and recreational cannabis industry has chosen DeLand -- a town known for its small-town charm -- as its Florida headquarters.

City spokesperson Chris Graham said the city had the right ingredients to attract California-based COOKIES, LLC.

"They love our downtown, they love the area, we’re close to I-4, close to I-95 and they just thought this would be the perfect place for them and we’re glad they located here," he said.



The company will take over a facility formerly owned by the Brunswick Corporation, which is located near the airport at the Northwest Industrial Business Park.



There, staff will grow, cultivate and distribute its products throughout the region. The state awarded the company 22 medical marijuana treatment center licenses last year.

Wayne Carter is the executive director of the Main Street DeLand Association. He said he’s not surprised the vibe downtown helped seal the deal.

"Anytime a business comes to town they’re gonna ask what’s your downtown like, we’re an award-winning downtown, we’re nationally recognized, we’re recognized in the state," he said.



Graham tells FOX 35 News the company will bring an economic boost of $100 million and 400 jobs. The goal is to be up and running by 2022, he said.

