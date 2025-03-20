Major brush fire sweeping through 75 acres in New Smyrna Beach
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - A major brush fire is currently sweeping through 75 acres of land in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.
CREDIT: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association
The Florida Division of Forestry, Volusia County Fire Rescue, and New Smyrna Beach Fire Department are on scene with aerial support from Air One, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
They are fighting the fire and protecting surrounding structures.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, The Florida Division of Forestry, Volusia County Fire Rescue, and New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.