Majesty Building, nicknamed ‘I-4 Eyesore,’ may soon open after 20-year delay

The Brief The long-vacant "I-4 Eyesore" in Altamonte Springs may finally open after two decades. A Christian broadcasting group plans to move into the unfinished high-rise this year. City officials say the development marks welcome progress on the long-delayed project.



A 20-story structure that’s loomed unfinished over Interstate 4 for more than two decades — nicknamed the "I-4 Eyesore" — may finally be opening its doors.

What we know:

The long-vacant Majesty Building in Altamonte Springs, often referred to as the "I-4 Eyesore," may soon welcome its first tenant after more than two decades of stalled construction.

Claud Bowers, CEO of SuperChannel WACX-TV and the building’s owner, says his Christian broadcasting station is preparing to move into the facility, starting with development of the ground floor. City officials have tentatively approved the plans, which also include leasing space to additional tenants.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when the upper floors of the 20-story, 300,000-square-foot structure will be developed or fully functional.

No detailed timeline has been shared for completing the building’s interior, which remains largely unfinished. The funding and logistics required to complete the remaining construction have also not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Construction on the building began before the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and has faced years of delays, mainly due to financial constraints. The Majesty Building quickly gained notoriety for its size, prominent location along Interstate 4, and extended vacancy — becoming both a local curiosity and a source of ridicule.

By the numbers:

The building’s progress could signal a shift in its long-stalled development and may finally integrate the prominent structure into the city’s commercial landscape. Its completion could open up significant square footage for business, broadcast, and potential economic activity in the area.

What they're saying:

Known officially as the Majesty Building, the project is owned by a Christian broadcasting group, which has filed paperwork to begin developing the building’s long-vacant first floor. The station’s president and CEO, Claud Bowers, said his religious network, SuperChannel WACX-TV, will be its first tenant.

"We’re moving the station. This is just a production studio," Bowers said. "So we’ll move all of it into the building."

Construction on the high-rise began before the September 11 attacks in 2001, but has faced years of delays due to funding issues. The building, the tallest between Orlando and Jacksonville, has become a local landmark — and punchline — due to its prominent location and prolonged vacancy.

"It’s literally a shell," said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz. "There are no outlets, no drywall, no floor, no air conditioning — there’s a great deal of work that needs to go into it."

Despite the challenges, Bowers said city officials have given tentative approval to begin developing the ground floor, where they plan to lease space to additional tenants.

"That gets us into the building and gives us an opportunity to lease from the ground floor," Bowers said.

Martz said city leaders welcome signs of progress on the building, which has stood as an empty concrete facade for years.

"Anybody that calls to talk about Channel 55 and is not talking about a meme they saw online — that’s good news," Martz said. "We call that a happy day."

Timeline:

Bowers hopes to start relocating broadcasting operations into the building later this year and is working to secure two more tenants for the first floor.