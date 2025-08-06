Invest 96L: Tropical disturbance in Atlantic eyed by NHC as hurricane season builds

The Brief A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, now named Invest 96L, is gaining strength in favorable conditions. Another weak low-pressure system off the Southeast U.S. has a low chance of development as it moves away from Florida. Tropical Storm Dexter continues to move away from the U.S. as it traverses the North Atlantic.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, including the newly designated tropical disturbance known as Invest 96L, located in the Atlantic Ocean. While far from Florida, forecasters urge vigilance as this could become a tropical depression by this weekend.

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC is closely watching Tropical Storm Dexter and a disturbance near the Southeastern United States, but both systems continue to move away from Florida.

Invest, depression, tropical storm or hurricane?

Quick Explainer:

What's the difference between an invest, depression, tropical storm and hurricane?

A tropical wave is first classified as an "invest," or an area that is under "investigation" for potential development into a tropical depression or storm. As a disorganized area of low pressure becomes better organized, it can become a depression. Once it displays circulation and wind speeds reach 40 mph, the tropical depression can be designated a tropical storm. When wind speeds reach 75 mph, a tropical storm is upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

NHC tracking Invest 96L in Atlantic

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic as Invest 96L.

The system is currently encountering favorable environmental conditions that could allow for gradual strengthening over the next seven days. As of now, the NHC gives it a medium chance (60%) of development over the next seven days.

Forecast models suggest Invest 96L will eventually curve northward into the open Atlantic, potentially avoiding land. However, there is still no definitive track for Invest 96L, and it's unclear whether the system will gain enough strength to become a named storm.

Forecasters are also uncertain about any possible impacts on land as models continue to shift.

"Shower and thunderstorm activity has become a bit more concentrated with a tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions with the warm water and the low dust and wind shear could lead to gradual development during the next few days," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard. "A tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend as the system moves northwestward across the Atlantic."

Tropical wave off Southeast U.S.

What we know:

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC is also monitoring a weak low-pressure system a few hundred miles off the Southeast U.S. coast, though it has a low chance of development as it drifts northward.

"We're starting to see some circulation in a cluster of thunderstorms about 270 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach," said Blanchard. "This system is forecast to drift northward over the next day or two before turning northeastward."

Development is possible next week as this system continues to feed off the warm water along the coast.

Tropical Storm Dexter

What we know:

Tropical Storm Dexter is strengthening as it moves east-northeastward across the Atlantic, the NHC says.

As of Wednesday evening, Dexter was about 490 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, moving east-northeast at 16 mph. Its sustained winds have increased to 50 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

It's expected to continue strengthening over the next 48 hours before eventually becoming a powerful extratropical cyclone by Friday as it traverses the North Atlantic.

The tropical storm poses no threat to the U.S.

Will any of these disturbances impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The system off the Southeast U.S. will amp up our rain chances over the next few days as it lingers off the coastline and increases the chance of rip currents along the east coast beaches.

As this area of low pressure lifts to the northeast, it will pull tropical moisture currently sitting over Cuba up to the Florida Peninsula. By Thursday morning, forecast models show disorganized storms over the Bahamas.

The heaviest rain is forecast to arrive on Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Locally, heavy rain and flooding are possible.

Looking Ahead:

Invest 96L could become a tropical depression by the weekend. Its exact path is still unknown, but it could produce rip currents as it moves across the Atlantic.

CSU update

Dig deeper:

The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its climatological peak on Sept. 10, a time when conditions typically become more conducive to tropical activity. Forecasters expect tropical waves emerging from Africa to continue grabbing attention, as this region often spawns powerful storms during late summer. The next named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will be Erin.

Colorado State University (CSU) released the final update to its 2025 Hurricane Season Outlook on Wednesday. There are no changes in this final update compared to their previous two updates from July and June.

Although it was shifted down slightly compared to the initial forecast put out in April, CSU is still forecasting a slightly above-normal season in the Atlantic basin.