Florida teen calls 911, admits to killing his parents, deputies say

The Brief A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his parents in their Middleburg home. He called 911 around midnight, then walked to a nearby church to wait for deputies. Authorities believe the shooting followed a domestic argument and that the gun belonged to the parents.



A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested early Monday after allegedly killing his parents and calling 911 to report the crime, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, deputies received a 911 call around midnight from a teenage boy who stated he had just killed his parents.

The teen told authorities that after the shooting, he walked approximately a mile to a nearby church. He informed dispatchers that his parents’ bodies could be found at their home on Silver Point near County Road 220 in Middleburg and said he would wait at the church to be taken into custody.

(Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered the bodies of 44-year-old David Lee and 45-year-old Brandy Smith. Sheriff Cook confirmed both victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident stemmed from a domestic argument that escalated into a shooting. Authorities recovered the gun used in the shooting at the home. They believe the weapon belonged to the parents.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not share further details regarding what the family was arguing about.

What's next:

Investigators are still in the early stages of the case. They plan to examine whether the teen has any history of mental health issues.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the teenager and his parents, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.

