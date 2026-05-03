Magic eliminated from NBA Playoffs after Game 7 loss in Detroit
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DETROIT, Mi. - The Orlando Magic had their season end on Sunday after dropping Game 7 in Detroit 116-97.
Paolo Banchero once again led the Magic in scoring with 38 points.
The elimination is a painful one for Orlando fans as the Magic held a 3-1 series lead at one point.
The series marks only the 14th time in NBA Playoff history where a team has come back to win after being down 3 -1.
The Magic will look toward next year with speculation around the job certainty of Jamahl Mosley.