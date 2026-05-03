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Magic eliminated from NBA Playoffs after Game 7 loss in Detroit

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Published  May 3, 2026 6:06pm EDT
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DETROIT, MI - MAY 3: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons during Round One Game Seven of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER:

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The Brief

    • The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after a blowout loss in Detroit.
    • The Pistons won three straight after being down 3-1 in the series to advance.

DETROIT, Mi. - The Orlando Magic had their season end on Sunday after dropping Game 7 in Detroit 116-97.

Paolo Banchero once again led the Magic in scoring with 38 points. 

The elimination is a painful one for Orlando fans as the Magic held a 3-1 series lead at one point. 

The series marks only the 14th time in NBA Playoff history where a team has come back to win after being down 3 -1.

The Magic will look toward next year with speculation around the job certainty of Jamahl Mosley.

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