Magic eliminated from NBA Playoffs after Game 7 loss in Detroit

article

The Brief The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after a blowout loss in Detroit. The Pistons won three straight after being down 3-1 in the series to advance.



The Orlando Magic had their season end on Sunday after dropping Game 7 in Detroit 116-97.

Paolo Banchero once again led the Magic in scoring with 38 points.

The elimination is a painful one for Orlando fans as the Magic held a 3-1 series lead at one point.

The series marks only the 14th time in NBA Playoff history where a team has come back to win after being down 3 -1.

The Magic will look toward next year with speculation around the job certainty of Jamahl Mosley.