Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns expected to change plea ahead of sexual abuse, murder trials: records

Stephan Sterns, the man accused of raping and murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto, is expected to change his plea during a hearing Monday in an Osceola County courtroom, according to online court records.

What we know:

His trial for sexual battery murder was scheduled to begin on Tuesday while his murder trial had been scheduled for later this year, but both cases could now be resolved at Monday’s hearing, set for 1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty in the case.

FOX 35 News spoke with a defense attorney not involved in the case, who said the timing may be strategic as once they start a trial, they're not going to give him a deal.

The backstory:

Investigators said Sterns repeatedly sexually abused Madeline before eventually killing her and dumping her body in a rural part of Osceola County in 2024.

Madeline was the daughter of Sterns’ girlfriend.

During the investigation, Sterns initially told authorities he had dropped Madeline off near Hunter’s Creek Middle School on a Monday morning. Surveillance footage from multiple cameras later proved that statement false.

Authorities also said they found sexually explicit photos of Madeline on Sterns’ phone, despite his attempts to wipe the device before handing it over.

Sterns is the sole person charged in Madeline’s murder.