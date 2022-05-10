Students protest school district's request to cover 'Don't Say Gay' walkout photos in yearbook

A group of Lyman High School students gathered to protest the Seminole County School District's request to cover a page in their yearbook.

Lyman High School students planning to protest at the Seminole County School Board meeting Tuesday. Some students are frustrated, claiming their walkout of Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which critics call the Don't Say Gay law, was censored by their school.

The Lyman High School Yearbook Club found out they couldn't give out their yearbook as planned on Monday. Students say they were told to put stickers over the photos of the walkout and text on the page before they can distribute them.

The Seminole County School District said the photos must be covered, not because of a rainbow pride flag but because the walkout was not sponsored by the school and is in direct conflict with school board policy. They sent out a message to parents.

"Unfortunately, the pictures and descriptions that depicted this event did not meet school board policy and were not caught earlier in the review process," said a school spokesperson in a voicemail on Monday.

Students disagree and would like to distribute the yearbooks as they were printed.

"Lyman High school is dedicated to being historic, diverse, and inclusive. That’s told in our announcements every single day," explained Lyman student Desmond Edwards. "How are we going to erase such a diverse part of our community, our history of what makes our school so special."