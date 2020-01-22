Lucky's offering discounts starting Wednesday amid Florida store closures announcement

article

Beginning Wednesday, all products at Lucky's Market stores that will be closing in Florida will be available at a discount for customers.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that all of its stores in the Sunshine State except one would be shutting down. The 21 stores, including all locations in Central Florida, will close as of February 12. Only the company's West Melbourne store will remain open.

Employees were told the news in a meeting on Tuesday morning, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Displaced employees will receive severance pay, regional store director Jason Rief confirmed to the paper.

Late Tuesday, the company began announcing the closures on the individual Facebook pages for each Florida store.

"Starting tomorrow, we will be offering significant discounts on all products in the store. We want to thank you for shopping with us. We’ve made some amazing friendships and together have supported some incredible community organizations," the Facebook posts read.

Customer's were quick to comment about their disappointment.

"So very sad, will miss everything about Lucky's," wrote one shopper.

Another loyal fan wrote, "It is such sad news. My boys and I have had a every other weekend ritual of pizza and root beer."

"I’m so sad to hear of the closing. I loved Lucky’s and was a loyal customer! Thinking of all the great employees."

Lucky's employs about 2,500 people in the state of Florida.

