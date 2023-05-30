Viral video shows car launching off back of tow truck at south Georgia crash scene

A viral video shows a wild crash in south Georgia.

The video appears to be something more out of the video game "Grand Theft Auto" or one of the "Final Destination" movies.

The body camera video is from a Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy, who was responding to a crash along Highway 84. While at the scene, a car cruising along and ramps off the back of tow truck along the side of the road, flipping, and landing upright.

Deputies then are seen rushing to the aid of the driver.

The woman driving the car survived, according to multiple reports, but her condition was not currently known.

Details about the initial crash or the car flipping have not officially been released by deputies.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office released this body camera video showing a driver launching their car off the back of a tow truck at a crash scene along Highway 84 on May 30, 2023. (Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office )

TRUCK HEADED TO RICK ROSS’ FAYETTEVILLE ESTATE KNOCKS OUT POWER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD

Deputies say this is good example of why people should abide by Georgia’s Move Over Law.

What is Georgia’s Move Over Law?

Georgia’s Move Over Law states that drivers must move over one lane when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity.

Those who cannot move over, must slow to a crawl to allow enough time to stop suddenly.

A driver violating the law could receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

For more on the Move Over Law visit the Georgia Office of Highway Safety's website.